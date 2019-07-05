  • STV
Hearts owner Ann Budge to get prestigious Edinburgh Award

STV

Budge will be recognised for her business success, community work and for services to sport.

Ann Budge: Took Hearts out of administration in 2014.
Ann Budge: Took Hearts out of administration in 2014. SNS Group

Hearts owner Ann Budge is to receive a prestigious civic honour from Edinburgh city council.

She will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ian Rankin and last year's winner Doddie Weir when she collects the Edinburgh Award.

Ms Budge will be recognised for her business success, community work and for services to sport in Edinburgh.

She will be given an engraved Loving Cup by the Lord Provost later this year and have her handprints set in stone.

The West Pilton-born entrepreneur was the first woman appointed to senior management at brewing company Scottish & Newcastle, before co-founding Newell & Budge, a software and IT company.

Ms Budge was listed as a role model by the Women's Engineering Society and inducted into the Entrepreneurial Exchange Hall of Fame in November 2013.

The following year she took Hearts out of administration and oversaw their return to the Premiership and the building of a new stand at Tynecastle.

She said: "It's a real honour to be chosen for the Edinburgh Award and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to those who nominated me.

"What makes this award so special is that it's from my city, my hometown, and presented on behalf of the citizens of Edinburgh.

"As someone from a working class family from West Pilton, who still cherishes everything about this city, the fans and the incredible people and the charities we work with, to be told I'll soon have my handprints set in stone in the heart of Edinburgh - that's a special moment indeed for me and my family."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.