Plans submitted for retirement village with bowling green

The plans would see 46 retirement homes and a multi-purpose communal pavilion built in St Andrews.

Proposals: The plans would transform the site of the former Grange House in St Andrews. Pixabay

A new retirement village - with its very own bowling green - could soon be created in Fife.

A planning application has been submitted to develop the site of the former Grange House in St Andrews.

The building was recently demolished due to vandalism and being deemed a safety hazard by Police Scotland and Fife Council.

The plans would see 46 retirement homes built next to the new housing development for the university.

The homes would be set within 10 blocks, housing four or five two-bed, en-suite apartments. There will be an allocation of two parking spaces for each home.

St Andrews: Plans for the site include a multi-purpose communal pavilion, patio and bowling green. Google 2019

On the site, a multi-purpose communal pavilion, patio and bowling green would also be created.

The pavilion will act as a social space for residents and would have a food service and shop.

Developers, First Scot Limited, wrote in their design statement: "It became clear from the public consultation that the desire locally is to see a high quality end development.

"The development has been designed to give the sense of openness, with green areas and trees as prominent aspects."

The plans will still have to be approved by Fife councillors before any work can go ahead.

