Man dies after early morning fire rips through flat

Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 4.30am on Saturday.

Fire: Man dead after flat blaze. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A man has died after a fire ripped through a first floor flat in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on David's Loan, Falkirk at around 4.30am.

Six appliances attended and firefighters using breathing equipment recovered a man from the flat who was later confirmed dead by medical staff.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A joint investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this fire."