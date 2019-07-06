Man arrested after 'preparing to commit act of terrorism'

The 22-year-old has been held after counter-terror police swooped on Saturday.

Arrested: Police were acting on intelligence. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act over an alleged plot in Glenrothes.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of preparing to commit and act of terrorism.

He is being held in police custody and officers say enquiries are continuing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman said: "Counter Terrorism officers have today arrested a 22-year-old man under the Terrorism Act following an intelligence-led operation in Glenrothes.

"He was arrested on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.

"Our enquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat."