Pedestrian injured after being struck by car on road

Emergency services attended just after 3pm on Saturday and the road is currently closed.

Collision: Man left injured.

A man has been left injured after being struck by a car on an Edinburgh road.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the incident on South Bridge which was reported at around 3.17pm on Saturday.

The collision that police describe as "serious" involved a pedestrian and a car.

The road is currently closed as police and emergency services deal with the incident.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The incident happened around 3.17pm and involved a male pedestrian and a car.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. "Inquiries are ongoing."

