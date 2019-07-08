Man due in court after arrest by counter-terrorism police

The 22-year-old is accused of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism.

Arrest: The 22-year-old suspect is due in court. Police Scotland

A man is due in court after being arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police Scotland said counter-terrorism officers arrested the 22-year-old in Glenrothes, Fife, in an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.

The man has since been charged in connection with allegedly engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism.

He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective chief superintendent Phil Chapman said: "Our inquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat."

