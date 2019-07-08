Man appears in court after anti-terror police raid house

Sam Imrie, 22, has been charged with preparing an act of terrorism in Glenrothes, Fife.

A man has appeared in court charged with preparing an act of terrorism.

Sam Imrie was arrested over the offences in Glenrothes, Fife, after a house was searched during a major police operation on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, from Glenrothes, is accused of instigating one or more acts of terrorism.

Imrie made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.