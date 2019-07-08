Gang threaten shopkeeper with machete in store raid

The robbery happened at a shop on Biggar Road in Edinburgh on Saturday night.

Edinburgh: The shopkeeper was left frightened. Google 2019

A gang threatened a shopkeeper with a machete to raid a shop.

The robbery happened at a store on Biggar Road in Edinburgh at 9.50pm on Saturday.

A 54-year-old man was closing up the shop when a gang of four men threatened him before stealing a four-figure sum of cash and cigarettes.

The robbers are South Asian, possibly Pakistani or Bangladeshi, and spoke with English accents.

Inspector Bruce Coutts said the raid left the shopkeeper terrified.

He said: "While no one was injured during this robbery, it was a very frightening ordeal for the shopkeeper and we are actively looking to trace those involved.

"The silver Range Rover, used by the men, initially parked in front of the store before circling and coming back. As such we're looking to hear from any members of the public, or motorists who were on Biggar Road, and can provide any information relevant to this investigation.

"Likewise anyone who thinks they may have relevant dash-cam footage, or any other information that can assist this inquiry should also contact police immediately.

"In particular, we are eager to speak with a man and woman who spoke with the victim shortly after the incident, after he made his way out of the shop and stood outside the church on Frogston Road West. These individuals are requested to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.