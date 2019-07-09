Holidaymakers have electric bikes stolen at knifepoint

Two women had their bikes stolen on the Edinburgh coastline on Monday afternoon.

The bikes stolen from the tourists. Police Scotland

Two tourists have had their electric bikes stolen at knifepoint on the Edinburgh coastline.

The 47-year-old and 62-year-old women cyclists were robbed near the roundabout at Cramond Causeway on Monday around 3.30pm.

They were reading a 'tidal timings' sign when two men approached before one brandished a knife and the bikes were stolen.

Neither woman was hurt in the incident and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Both men were in their late teens to early 20s, while one was thin and the other "stocky".

The bikes are red Specialized Varda model E-Bikes with women's frames. One is small and the other is medium. One has a black wicker basket on the back.

Detective inspector Bruce Coutts said: "Both victims are on a cycling holiday in Edinburgh and have been left extremely upset at being robbed of their bikes.

"We are pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the culprits and recover the bicycles and we would urge anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact police immediately.

"If you were in the Cramond foreshore area on Monday afternoon and saw anything suspicious, or believe you can help us identify the men responsible then please also get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

