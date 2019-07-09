Cyclist fighting for life after suspected hit-and-run

Police are looking to trace the driver of a silver Vauxhall following the incident in Fife.

Fife: The cyclist was found with injuries on the A917. Google 2019

A cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after being found with a serious head injury in a suspected hit-and-run in Fife.

Police want to trace the driver of a silver Vauxhall vehicle that sustained damage on the same road where the incident took place and have urged "any motorist involved to search their conscience and come forward".

The 43-year-old cyclist was found lying on the A917 between Elie and St Monans on Monday evening.

Police believe the incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for investigation work and did not reopen until 4am on Tuesday.

While officers are keeping an open mind, inquiries are focusing on whether the man may have been struck by a vehicle, which then failed to stop.

'I would ask any motorist involved to search their conscience and come forward as a matter of urgency to speak with us and explain the full circumstances of what happened.' Detective chief inspector John Anderson

Detective chief inspector John Anderson said: "The male cyclist has sustained serious head injuries and we are actively working to establish if a motorist was involved and did not stop after the incident took place.

"Given the time of day this occurred, it is unlikely any individual would be unaware if they had struck someone, as there would still have been plenty of light.

"I would ask any motorist involved to search their conscience and come forward as a matter of urgency to speak with us and explain the full circumstances of what happened.

"It is likely that any vehicle involved sustained damage as a result of this collision, therefore I would appeal for any information surrounding a vehicle which has been seen with new damage."

Police want to speak to the driver of a silver Vauxhall motor vehicle that sustained damage on the Elie to St Monans road near to Ardross Cottages.

DCI Anderson added: "Likewise, any other motorists or members of the public who have any relevant information, including anyone with dashcam footage who may have been travelling in this area of Fife yesterday evening, should also contact police immediately."

