Cyclist dies in hospital after suspected hit-and-run

Police are looking to trace the driver of a silver Vauxhall following the incident in Fife.

Fife: Scott Walker was found with head injuries on the A917. Google 2019

A cyclist who was left fighting for his life after a suspected hit-and-run has died in hospital.

Scott Walker, 43, was found with significant head injuries on the A917 between Elie and St Monans in Fife on Monday evening.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he died on Tuesday night.

Detective chief inspector John Anderson said: "Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of Scott Walker and we are continuing to provide them with all the relevant support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly how Scott came by his injuries."

Police believe the incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Inquiries are focusing on whether Mr Walker, from St Monans, may have been struck by a vehicle, which then failed to stop.

Police want to speak to the driver of a silver Vauxhall vehicle that was involved in a collision on the Elie to St Monans road.

Following enquiries, DCI Anderson believes the vehicle was a Vauxhall Astra hatchback, estate car or van.

Appeal: DCI John Anderson has urged witnesses to get in touch. STV

DCI Anderson stated: "If indeed, another vehicle has been involved, then the driver needs to contact us as a matter of urgency and help us provide Scott's loved ones with the answers they require.

"Our inquiries at the scene have indicated that at some point a Vauxhall Astra, we believe to be silver or partly silver in colour, has been involved in a collision.

"This could either be a hatchback or estate motorcar or an Astra van.

"However, we do not know at this time if this is linked to the injuries Scott sustained, or if it this is a separate incident."

'Finally, I would appeal directly to the driver of any vehicle involved in this incident to come forward so that they can provide an explanation to us about what happened.' Detective chief inspector John Anderson

Police are actively working to identify the vehicles spotted on the road via CCTV and are urging motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch.

DCI Anderson added: "Finally, I would appeal directly to the driver of any vehicle involved in this incident to come forward so that they can provide an explanation to us about what happened."

