Ex-Scotland footballer charged with exposing himself in hotel

Former Hibs striker Garry O'Connor allegedly removed his trousers in North Berwick's Marine Hotel.

Ex-Scotland footballer Garry O'Connor has been charged with exposing himself in a hotel.

The former Hibs striker, who lives in North Berwick, East Lothian, allegedly removed his trousers and exposed himself in the town's Marine Hotel.

He is also said to have acted in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks.

O'Connor pleaded not guilty to the charges of public indecency and threatening and abusive behaviour.

An intermediate diet has been set for October 2 and a trial date for November 6.