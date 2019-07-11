Ten-month-old baby dies after choking on food at nursery

The incident happened at the Bright Horizons Nursery in Corstorphine, Edinburgh.

A ten-month-old baby has died after choking on food at a nursery.

Police said the boy was pronounced dead on Wednesday following the incident.

The nursery has been closed while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were contacted after a ten-month-old boy took unwell within a private nursery in the Corstorphine area of the city on Tuesday.

"The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he sadly passed away on Wednesday.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

A nursery spokeswoman said: "This is very upsetting and our thoughts are focused on the child and the family at this difficult time.

"We are taking every possible action to find out what happened, and are co-operating fully with the authorities. The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is our absolute priority."