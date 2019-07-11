Police contacted over '100 dead birds' floating in loch

A dog walker spotted dozens of carcasses floating in Loch Freuchie, west of Dunkeld.

Investigation: Police have been called after dozens of birds were found dead. Pixabay

The discovery of around 100 dead birds in a Perthshire loch has been reported to police amid concerns of an illegal cull.

A dog walker spotted dozens of carcasses floating on Loch Freuchie, west of Dunkeld.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), which licenses the culling of crows and ravens in the area, was informed and has reported the incident to Police Scotland.

A SNH spokeswoman said: "These are disturbing photographs and while it is difficult to ascertain the circumstances from these pictures alone, we have reported this incident to Police Scotland for further investigation.

"We strongly encourage anyone who believes they have witnessed wildlife crime to contact the police as soon as possible.

"In cases such as these, we advise that dead birds should not be handled and pets be kept away. We will assist the police with any inquiries they make."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "Our inquiries are at an early stage and we are working closely with partner agencies to establish the full set of circumstances."

