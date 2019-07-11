Declaration of Arbroath to go on public display next year

The public will be given a rare chance to view the historic document 700 years after its creation.

Declaration of Arbroath: Will go on display next year.

The Declaration of Arbroath is to go on display next year, offering the public a rare chance to view the historic document 700 years after its creation.

The Declaration will go on show at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh from March 27 to April 26 next year.

It will be the first time in 15 years that the fragile item has gone on public display.

The Declaration, dated April 6 1320, was written by the barons and freeholders of Scotland, on behalf of the Kingdom of Scotland, to Pope John XXII, asking him to recognise Scotland's independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country's lawful king.

Written in Latin, it is thought to have been drawn up at Arbroath Abbey.

Alice Blackwell, curator of Medieval Archaeology and History at National Museums Scotland, said: "It is a hugely significant document and a vital piece of Scotland's history.

"We look forward to welcoming many visitors next year to enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing this iconic document close up."

Paul Lowe, chief executive of National Records of Scotland, said: "The Declaration of Arbroath is a key treasure in our extensive collections and we're very proud of the role we play in conserving this hugely significant historical artefact for future generations.

"National Records of Scotland is delighted to help display this famous and fragile document for Scots and for visitors from further afield."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.