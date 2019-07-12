Baby who died after choking on fruit at nursery named

Ten-month-old Fox Goulding died at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Bright Horizons: The nursery has been closed. STV

A baby who died after choking on a piece of fruit at a nursery was ten-month-old Fox Goulding, STV News understands.

The incident happened at Bright Horizons Nursery in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, on Tuesday.

Fox was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in the city, but died the next day.

Police Scotland said his death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The nursery has been closed while investigations are being carried out, with alternative care offered at neighbouring nurseries.

A spokesman for the company said they were "devastated", adding: "Our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"Obviously we are cooperating fully with the authorities. The safety and well-being of the children in our care is our absolute priority.

"The nursery will be closed while we support our staff and families. In the meantime, we have arranged for our families to be offered alternative care at neighbouring nurseries."

