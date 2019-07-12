Former TV presenter John Leslie charged with sex offence

Leslie, from Edinburgh, is accused of touching a woman in London during December 2008.

John Leslie: Hosted Blue Peter and Wheel of Fortune. PA

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with a sex offence.

Leslie, from Edinburgh, hosted a string of TV shows including Blue Peter and Wheel of Fortune.

He is accused of sexually touching a woman in London in December 2008, Scotland Yard said.

A statement from the Met Police: "John Leslie Stott, 54, of Edinburgh, was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, June 5 with sexual touching of a woman aged 16 or over, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 25.

"The allegation relates to an incident in Westminster in December 2008.

"The victim was aged 30 at the time.

"Detectives from the Met's Central West Command Unit investigate."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.