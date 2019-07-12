Concern growing for teen who vanished after leaving hotel

Leon Fleming, 18, was last seen at Almond House Lodge in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Concern is growing for a teenager who vanished after leaving a hotel in Edinburgh.

Leon Fleming, 18, was last seen at Almond House Lodge in the north of the city shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

Since then he has failed to get in touch with his family or friends and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Local officers are currently being supported by specialist Police Scotland resources as searches continue across the Silverknowes and Cramond areas.

Mr Fleming, who was captured leaving the hotel on foot, was carrying a light-coloured sports bag, which contained a number of electrical and clothing items.

Inspector Keith Forrester said: "We currently have a number of resources working to find Leon and are pursuing various lines of enquiry to ensure he is traced as soon as possible.

"Our focus is the north area of the city where Leon was last seen, however he has links across the capital.

"We know he usually communicates with friends and family online, and would ask anyone who has been in recent contact with Leon via online messaging or social media, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch with police as soon as possible."

Residents and business owners have been asked to check their sheds and outbuildings.

Officers will also be out and about on Friday to speak to members of the local community.

Inspector Forrester added: "We know this area is busy with dog walkers and is used by the local community and would ask they continue to support our appeals by reporting any information, no matter how small, at their earliest opportunity."

