Body found of missing teen who vanished after leaving hotel

Leon Fleming, 18, was last seen at Almond House Lodge in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Edinburgh: Leon Fleming disappeared after leaving Almond House Lodge. Police Scotland / Google 2019

The body of a missing teenager who vanished after leaving a hotel in Edinburgh has been found in woods at a golf course.

Leon Fleming, 18, was last seen at Almond House Lodge in the north of the city shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

A search was launched after he failed to get in touch with family and friends.

Local officers were supported by specialist Police Scotland resources across the Silverknowes and Cramond areas, while residents and business owners were asked to check their sheds and outbuildings.

Police confirmed that his body was recovered in woodland at Silverknowes Golf Course on Saturday morning.

His family have been made aware.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm the body of a missing teenager has been found.

"Leon Fleming, 18, was last seen shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 leaving Almond House Lodge on Marine Drive.

"His body was discovered in a wooded area at Silverknowes Golf Course this morning. Leon's family have been made aware.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

