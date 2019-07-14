Two pedestrians dead after being knocked down by car

A 59-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene in Fife on Saturday.

Fatal: The accident happened in Glenrothes. Police Scotland

Two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car in Fife.

A 59-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were alerted to the collision in Glenrothes at around 10.10am on Saturday.

The 20-year-old male driver of the grey Ford Fiesta, which was travelling north-west, suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened on the A911 Leslie Road, between Rothes and Leslie roundabouts. The road was closed for around six hours for investigation works.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, with police hoping to trace two drivers who may be able to assist with the investigation.

'Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.' Sergeant Ewan Pearce

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 Leslie Road, Glenrothes, at the time of the collision on Saturday morning and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

"I would specifically ask that the drivers of a blue Kia Sportage (or similar) and a vehicle drawing a horsebox who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact the police.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle or pedestrians immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, are asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.