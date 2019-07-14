Five taken to hospital after smash involving police car

A 36-year-old woman is in a serious condition following the crash in the Scottish Borders.

Investigation: The smash happened on the A72. Google 2019

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving a marked police car in the Scottish Borders.

A 44-year-old man and two children, aged five and one, were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident happened on the A72 at Horsburgh Ford, Peebles, at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

The police car was responding to an incident when it was in a collision with a silver BMW 1 Series.

A 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the BMW, was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she is in a serious condition.

The 25-year-old male driver of the police vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

It is not known whether the police vehicle had its blue lights on at the time of the incident.

A police spokesman said: "As is standard procedure when there is an incident that involves the serious injury of a person following contact with the police, the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."

