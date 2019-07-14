Hunt for cyclist who exposed himself to woman on canal path

The flasher struck along the Forth and Clyde Canal on Friday afternoon.

Falkirk: Police are investigating the indecent exposure. Pixabay

A manhunt has been launched to track down a cyclist who exposed himself to a woman on a canal path before pedalling off to avoid capture.

The flasher struck along the Forth and Clyde Canal, near to Allandale football field in Falkirk, at around 3.50pm on Friday.

Police said the 44-year-old victim was not injured during the "unpleasant experience".

Forth and Clyde Canal: The flasher pedalled off. Google 2019

The suspect, who was carrying a black rucksack and wearing a silver helmet, was riding an older-looking red metallic bike.

Inspector Andrea Campbell said: "While the woman was not injured, this was an unpleasant experience and we are conducting local lines of inquiry to trace and identify the person responsible.

"If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we'd also urge you to get in touch if you have any information that can help us determine the identity of the suspect."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.