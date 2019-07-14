Part of beach sealed off after body found near esplanade

Officers were called to Kirkcaldy Beach at around 10.25am on Sunday morning.

Kirkcaldy: Police were called to the esplanade on Sunday morning. Google 2019

Part of a Fife beach has been taped off after a body was found on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Kirkcaldy Beach at around 10.25am following the discovery.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

A force spokeswoman said: "Around 10.25am on Sunday, July 14, police attended the esplanade in Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body in the beach area.

"Inquiries are continuing."

