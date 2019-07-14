Part of beach sealed off after body found near esplanade
Officers were called to Kirkcaldy Beach at around 10.25am on Sunday morning.
Part of a Fife beach has been taped off after a body was found on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to Kirkcaldy Beach at around 10.25am following the discovery.
An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
A force spokeswoman said: "Around 10.25am on Sunday, July 14, police attended the esplanade in Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body in the beach area.
"Inquiries are continuing."
