Motorcyclist dies at scene after hitting telecom box

The 37-year-old man died after the crash on Saturday.

Fatal: Cyclist hit telecom box.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in West Lothian.

The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident that took place on, Glasgow Road, Bathgate at around 10pm on Saturday.

The victim was riding west on his Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle when he came off the bike at Rendezvous Place and struck a telecom box.

Road Policing Officers responded along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police enquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to contact officers.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: "Our investigation so far has led us to conclude that no other vehicles have been involved but we are eager to speak with anyone who can help us establish exactly what has happened during this incident.

"Any motorists or members of the public who were in the area of the A89 on Saturday evening and who believe they have any relevant information, including dash-cam footage of the collision, should contact police immediately.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the man's family at this very difficult time."