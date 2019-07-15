  • STV
Family tribute to 'much-loved' cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Rachel Guy

Scott Walker, 43, died in hospital after being hit by a car on the A917 in Fife last week.

Tributes: Scott Walker and Vauxhall Astra model.
Tributes: Scott Walker and Vauxhall Astra model. Police Scotland

Relatives of a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run have paid tribute to the "much-loved" son, brother and dad.

Scott Walker, 43, was found with significant head injuries on the A917 between Elie and St Monans in Fife last Monday evening after being struck by a car.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he died on Tuesday night.

Following a post-mortem and police inquiries, officers have confirmed Mr Walker was involved in a collision with a car, which has then left the scene.

In a family statement, Mr Walker's sister said: "As a family we are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

"Scott was a much loved son, brother and uncle to my four children.

"He was also the father of an amazing little girl who he will never get to see grow up.

"We want to appeal to the driver involved to please search your conscience and come forward.

'We know you may have panicked and didn't know what to do, but for all of us including you, please do the right thing and speak to the police.'
Family of Scott Walker

"Help us understand the circumstances and allow us to start grieving properly.

"We know you may have panicked and didn't know what to do, but for all of us including you, please do the right thing and speak to the police."

Detective chief inspector John Anderson said: "We are now confident that Mr Walker was involved in a collision with a vehicle as he cycled east from Elie towards St Monans on Monday evening, and that the vehicle was a silver Vauxhall Astra five- door hatchback similar to that shown in the image we have released.

"Through inquiries, we know that the vehicle will have travelled from Elie before the incident and following the collision has continued along the A917 eastbound towards St.Monans.

"We would ask any owners or users of such a car in the East Neuk area of Fife to contact us so that they can be eliminated from our inquiries.

"Likewise any member of the public who has knowledge of such a vehicle being used in the East Neuk of Fife before this incident should contact the Police. You do not have to suspect it was involved, but allow us the opportunity to eliminate it.

Appeal: DCI John Anderson has urged witnesses to get in touch.
Appeal: DCI John Anderson has urged witnesses to get in touch. STV

"We have already spoken to a number of owners of this type of vehicle in the area along with other motorists that were on that road last Monday night.

"Despite this, there are still motorists that have yet to come forward. Regardless of what you may or may not have saw, if you were driving on this road last Monday night we need you to speak to us to help us piece together what happened.

"I firmly believe that the answers lie in the local community of the East Neuk of Fife.

"Does a friend, neighbour, or someone you know drive a silver Vauxhall Astra? Would this have been driving in the area between Elie and St Monan's last Monday night?

'Please search your conscience and contact officers so that we can establish the full circumstances surrounding how Mr Walker came to sustain his injuries that ultimately cost him his life.'
Detective chief inspector John Anderson

"It may not appear damaged or indeed you may not have seen it since. Has someone confided in you about what happened?

"If you have any information regarding what happened or a vehicle matching this description, please come forward and contact officers.

"You can also provide information anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Finally my appeal is to the driver of this vehicle; please search your conscience and contact officers so that we can establish the full circumstances surrounding how Mr Walker came to sustain his injuries that ultimately cost him his life.

"An accident this may well have been, however the longer this goes on without you contacting the Police of your own accord then the more difficult it is to understand your actions afterwards.

"We are determined to provide answers for Mr Walker's family and tonight detectives will work alongside officers from the Road Policing Unit at the scene on the A917 to speak to drivers as they use this route as we continue our enquiries.

"Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of July 8."

