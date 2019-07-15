Search for teenage girl missing from home overnight

Police are searching for the 15-year-old who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Missing: Hayley was last seen on Sunday. Police

A search is underway for a teenage girl who has been missing overnight in Bannockburn.

Hayley McMeekin was last seen at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

The 15-year-old was wearing dark leggings, a pink or purple hooded top, a red vest top and pink trainers.

She has not been seen in nearly 24 hours and concern over her welfare is growing.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, or who may have seen someone matching her description, should contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.

