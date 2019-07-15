Man dies after falling from rock face at Arthur's Seat

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Edinburgh on Sunday evening.

Death: A man has died after falling from a rock face.

A man has died after falling from a rock face at Arthur's Seat.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at Salisbury Crags, Edinburgh shortly before 10pm on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.56pm on Sunday to attend an incident at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched our special operations team, two ambulances and two 3RU units to the scene."

A police spokesperson added: "Police attended at Radical Road, Arthur Seat, Edinburgh at 10pm on July 14 after reports of a 22-year-old man having fallen from the rock face.

"Officers attended along with Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"Despite efforts by paramedics, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.