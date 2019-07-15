Appeal after police car crash leaves five in hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash involving a patrol car in the Borders.
The collision happened on Saturday on the A72 at Horsburgh Ford, Peebles, when the marked vehicle was responding to an incident.
A 44-year-old BMW driver was admitted to hospital along with a female passenger, 36, and two children aged one and five.
All have since been discharged, along with the 25-year-old man driving the police car.
The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) and police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash at about 7.20pm to get in touch.
Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "We would urge any other motorists who were on the A72 on Saturday evening and witnessed what happened, or who believe they have any other relevant information, to contact police immediately.
"Similarly, anyone who thinks they might have dash-cam footage, which has captured the collision, should also get in touch."
