Five arrested after man injured in murder bid on street
A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured following a disturbance in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.
Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.
A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured following a disturbance on High Street at around 10.30pm on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his arm.
Four men aged between 21 and 25 and one 21-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.
Several concerned members of the public had also contacted police reporting anti-social behaviour in the area.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police in Fife have charged five people after an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.
"The incident happened around 10.30pm on Saturday 13th July on the High Street.
"A 32-year-old man sustained serious injury to his arm and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, following an altercation involving a group of individuals.
"Four men aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 and a female aged 21 have been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on July 16."