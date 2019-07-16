Five arrested after man injured in murder bid on street

A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured following a disturbance in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured following a disturbance on High Street at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his arm.

Four men aged between 21 and 25 and one 21-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Several concerned members of the public had also contacted police reporting anti-social behaviour in the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police in Fife have charged five people after an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

"The incident happened around 10.30pm on Saturday 13th July on the High Street.

"A 32-year-old man sustained serious injury to his arm and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, following an altercation involving a group of individuals.

"Four men aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 and a female aged 21 have been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on July 16."