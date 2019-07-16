Drug deaths: 'My daughter would be dead without treatment'

Sandra Holmes fought for better services when her daughter Elaine fell into heroin addiction.

Sandra Holmes' daughter "would be dead" if she and others hadn't fought to improve drug treatment services in their area.

From Midlothian, Sandra is now campaigning to bring about change for other families suffering as a result of drug addiction across Scotland.

Two photographs tell the story of Sandra's daughter Elaine, and her journey towards recovery.

The first photograph breaks her mother's heart. It shows Elaine very thin in the grip of her heroin addiction.

In the second, taken today, Sandra is proudly standing by her daughter's side as she prepares to leave treatment after three months.

"You do have to put boundaries up and not enable your children when they are using drugs," Elaine told STV News.

"But we can love them better. My answer to my daughter was we are going to get you help, you are going to be alright. I told her 'I love you' every day.

"I never stopped loving her and I never stopped wanting to help her if she wanted to go into recovery. I wasn't going to walk away."

Sandra and Elaine's story comes as drug-related deaths in Scotland were revealed to have topped 1100 last year - the highest figure ever, and more than double what it was a decade ago.

'I felt like never going to get the help I needed. They told me that my drug using wasn't chaotic enough, I wasn't classed as homeless, I wasn't injecting into my neck. My own doctor couldn't do anything, it was just a referral to services. It felt like door after door was being shut in my face.' Elaine, recovering drug addict

The death of a friend from an overdose in 2018 motivated Elaine, who started using heroin when she was only a teenager, to try to get into recovery again.

The 38-year-old says finally accessing the right help has saved her life.

Elaine said: "One of my friends is included in today's statistics - so are many people I know, so it is very real to me.

"I can see why so many people are dying.

"Some are dying waiting for appointments and waiting to get seen.

"If they miss appointments, they are being struck off or having to start the whole process all over again.

"You are dealing with people who are living very chaotic lives so if this happens, like it did to me, you start using again."

Describing her struggle to access services, Elaine recalled: "The first time I waited a year on an appointment. I just felt hopeless and more and more worthless.

"I felt like never going to get the help I needed.

"They told me that my drug using wasn't chaotic enough, I wasn't classed as homeless, I wasn't injecting into my neck.

"My own doctor couldn't do anything, it was just a referral to services.

"It felt like door after door was being shut in my face."

Treatment: Elaine is now in recovery and says she is hopeful for the future. STV

Sandra said services in her area were "horrendous and non-existent".

"I started to shout from the rooftops about how terrible the services were and no-one was listening to me," she continued.

"I got in touch with Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) and the Scottish health minister at the time.

"Everyone's answer was about resources and cuts but that's when I got angry - this wasn't about money, it was about common sense and lived experience and people listening to what is required."

Sandra worked with the addiction services manager in Midlothian, Tracey Clusker, and together with NHS Lothian they are working to reshape services.

She said: "I have no doubt my daughter would be dead if we hadn't changed the services here in Midlothian to get treatment when she needed it.

"She got treatment immediately. In other areas in Scotland there is a waiting time of ten to 18 weeks for appointments.

"You wonder why these drug death figures are like this today? That's why. Help them today, not in ten to 18 weeks time. Help them now."

Sandra shared her story as part of the BehindTheNumbers campaign which was launched by SFAD.

In response to the latest drug deaths statistics, SFAD's chief executive, Justina Murray said: "Our thoughts today are of course with the 1187 families who lost a loved one last year.

"But we know they don't need to wait for these statistics to be published to feel bereft, let down and angry.

"This may be a day where the media and the policy-makers briefly shift their focus onto drug-related deaths, but families affected by drug addiction continue to face significant levels of pressure, harm and risk every day.

"They want to see real change, including recognition and support for their caring role, better access to high quality treatment and care for their loved ones, and the opportunity to work in partnership with services to reduce harm and promote recovery."

Sandra told STV: "I'm sick of hearing people saying the cuts, we don't have the money. We didn't need money.

"We changed the services here in Midlothian when the budget was cut by 23% . We didn't have any extra money."

A weekly drop-in session for families and their loved ones struggling with addiction now runs in Midlothian.

Prescriptions can also be organised on the same day, avoiding a 12 to 18-week waiting list or a need for clean drug samples to be submitted.

A newly-opened drug and substance misuse service centre in Dalkeith hopes to be the first in Scotland to pilot a scheme in the autumn which currently operates in Middlesbrough in England.

There, patients are started on opioid replacement therapy from the very first day they attend a drop-in clinic.

Addiction services manager Tracey Clusker said: "We hear from families about the barriers to treatment and people feel that raises the stigma and there are many closed doors.

"We feel if we take away those barriers, we will retain people in services and reduce harm.

"In my opinion, there is no other area of medicine that asks people do so much to get treatment that they need.

"If we are able to replicate what Middlesbrough are doing, I think it would be interesting to see what the drug deaths are further down the line. I believe that this could help to save lives."

In the same centre in Dalkeith, Sandra now runs the Midlothian family support group. Those attending who are dealing with a family member or partner's addiction say it has helped to restore their sanity.

Attendees Jenny and Kathleen both agree the group has helped them improve their own outlook.

Jenny said: " I would lie in bed at night wondering that my loved one was going to die in the bed next to me.

"Every time they leave the house, you were worrying if they'll come back, will this time there would be an overdose?

"I was grief-stricken when I first came here because I felt like i was mourning in advance.

"In the end what the group has shown me it that until I change myself, nothing else will change."

Kathleen said: "My life has changed now. When I first walked through the door I was anxious, depressed, just exhausted with life.

"It consumed everything, every waking minute."

Sandra's daughter Elaine is now preparing to come home after three months of treatment.

The 38-year-old said it is the first time in a long time she has felt positive about the future.

"When I was in the height of my using last year, I didn't think I was ever going to get back into recovery," she said.

"There is definitely hope there. I know there is a better life out there for me."

