Teenager charged in connection with murder of man at house

Murder probe: James Baillie. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Falkirk.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Burnside Court area of Camelon after two men were found injured at around 7.20am on Thursday, June 27.

James Baillie, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man, aged 53, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement Mr Baillie's fiancée said: "'James was my fiancé and we intended to marry this year.

"He was the love of my life and I miss him so much, as will his friends and family.

"I'm very grateful for all the kind words and messages of sympathy I have received but would now ask for privacy to come to terms with our terrible loss."

Detectives launched a murder inquiry which saw a 17-year-old man arrested in London on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear before Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday July 17.

Detective inspector Kevin Houliston said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Mr Baillie's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Our inquiries have been ongoing since the incident which has now resulted in the 17-year-old being charged in connection with the murder of Mr Baillie.

"I would like to thank the local community and members of the wider public for their assistance and support whilst our inquiries were ongoing."

