Rubbish dump set to be transformed into holiday resort

Plans drawn up for 60-lodge holiday park on site of former quarry in Midlothian.

Drummond Moor is used as a landfill site. Google 2019

A former quarry which has been used as a landfill site could be transformed into a holiday resort.

Plans have been drawn up for a 60-lodge holiday park on the Drummond Moor site, which lies to the south of the former Rosslynlee Hospital.

The landfill site itself will be opened up to create footpaths and picnic areas to serve the holiday homes.

Waste management firm FCC Environment has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice with Midlothian Council and said the resort would provide a significant contribution to the rural economy, as well as making best use of otherwise redundant land.

David Molland, from FCC Environment, said: "Drummond Moor is a former quarry of which part has already been restored through landfill.

"The remainder of the quarry is receiving clean soils to lift the level to tie into the surrounding land to create a development platform.

"It is this area that the lodges are proposed, providing a unique opportunity to offer a sustainable development to the community, utilising a redundant site as well as opening up a significant area of land for recreational uses."

The development will comprise a mixture of four to eight-person lodges and include a reception and facilities building.

