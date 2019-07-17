  • STV
  • MySTV

NHS sorry after man sent home without cancer diagnosis

STV

Doctors failed to spot the patient's advanced prostate cancer or fractured hip.

The man was sent home from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
The man was sent home from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Google 2017

Hospital bosses have been forced to apologise to a patient after failing to examine him for prostate cancer and a hip fracture.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), has rapped NHS Lothian after a man was sent home from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary without his advanced prostate cancer and fractured hip being found after a required examination did not take place.

The man, named as Mr C by the SPSO, attended A&E at the hospital after experiencing pain in his back and leg. He was assessed by an on-call orthopaedic doctor and an x-ray was performed - Mr C was then admitted to an orthopaedic ward and discharged four days later.

An SPSO spokesperson said: "Weeks later, Mr C returned to hospital and a hip x-ray was performed.

"Investigations over the following days identified that Mr C had a pathological hip fracture and advanced prostate cancer. Mr C underwent a hip replacement procedure and was referred to the uro-oncology service."

Mr C complained to the SPSO about the delay in accurately diagnosing his condition and that he was unreasonably discharged from hospital during the first admission.

The spokesperson added: "We took independent advice from a consultant orthopaedic surgeon. We were critical that the board were unable to provide the in-patient orthopaedic notes for Mr C's first admission, other than the summary of ward rounds.

"We found that the investigations performed following Mr C's initial presentation to the board were inadequate. We found that a hip examination and hip x-ray should have been performed given the examination findings. 

"We considered it was likely that the failings in this case led to a delay for hip replacement surgery, during which time Mr C continued to suffer pain from the condition.

"We upheld this aspect of Mr C's complaint."

The SPSO said that due to "the absence of the orthopaedic records" relating to the first admission to hospital, "the board were unable to demonstrate that Mr C had been safely discharged".

The SPSO concluded that the decision to discharge Mr C was unreasonable and upheld the complaint.

The ombudsman ordered NHS Lothian to apologise to Mr C.

Professor Alex McMahon, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare professionals​, NHS Lothian, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise again and publicly to Mr C.

"We fully accept the ombudsman recommendations and have completed the actions that were identified by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman , this includes ensuring the management of clinical records is appropriate, and making sure relevant examinations and x-rays are carried out in a timely manner, particularly when pain is preventing a person's mobility.

"NHS Lothian takes all complaints very seriously and has learned lessons from this issue."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.