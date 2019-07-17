Tributes paid to couple killed by car near roundabouts

Harry and Shirley Taggerty were pronounced dead at the scene after the collision in Fife.

Deeply missed: The family of Harry and Shirley Taggerty have been left 'devastated'. Police Scotland

The "devastated" family of a husband and wife killed by a car in Fife while out walking said they will be "deeply missed by everyone".

Harry, 61, and Shirley Taggerty, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were alerted to the collision in Glenrothes at around 10.10am on Saturday.

'They will be deeply missed by everyone, but will always be in our hearts and we will all treasure the memories we shared together.' The family of Mr and Mrs Taggerty

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the couple's family said: "We are all devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of both Harry and Shirley, who were both devoted parents, grandparents and friends.

"Harry was also a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle and nephew.

"They will be deeply missed by everyone, but will always be in our hearts and we will all treasure the memories we shared together."

The incident happened on the A911 Leslie Road, between Rothes and Leslie roundabouts.

The 20-year-old male driver of the grey Ford Fiesta suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, with police hoping to trace the driver of a blue Vauxhall van who may be able to assist with the investigation.

'Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr and Mrs Taggerty's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.' Sergeant Ewan Pearce

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr and Mrs Taggerty's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we have specially trained officers providing them with support.

"I'd like to thank those drivers who have come forward and spoken to officers following our earlier appeal for information.

"Our inquiries have identified a blue Vauxhall van, either a Movano or Vivaro model, in the area at the time of the collision and I'd urge the driver of this vehicle to contact us to assist our investigation.

"Similarly anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage, that has not yet spoken to or provided this to officers, is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

