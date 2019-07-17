Law student raped as child brings attacker to justice

The victim, now 21, was repeatedly raped from the age of eight.

High Court: Man convicted over historic rapes. STV

A law student who was repeatedly raped as a child has brought her attacker to justice after a lecture she attended triggered painful memories of the ordeal.

The 21-year-old was attacked at various locations in the Borders over a five-year period from the age of eight.

Jay Graham, from Kelso, admitted raping and sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between July 2006 and July 2011.

The 25-year-old was detained by police over the attacks after his victim confided in her parents about what he had done after attending the class on sexual assault.

On Wednesday, judge Lord Armstrong was told that Graham was snared after the woman won a place to university to study law.

After being accepted in to university to study law she was enrolled in classes focusing on sexual assault and evidence.

The court heard that when she attended the lectures the memories of what happened to her as a child came flooding back.

While attending university she was living at home with her parents who noticed a change in her behaviour and asked her what was wrong.

This led to her eventually breaking down in tears and revealing what had happened.

She then reported it to police on November 22, 2018, and Graham, who was arrested two weeks later, accepted the victim's account of what happened when questioned by officers.

His defence was that he didn't realise his actions would be classed as rapes at the time of the attacks that took place from when he was 12 to 17 years old.

He also stated that he felt disgusted and wished he could go back and stop himself from doing anything.

At his court case on Wednesday he pleaded guilty to two charges of rape and a charge of sexual assault.

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on Graham's background and character.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 27.

