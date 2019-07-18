Police search for missing man last seen five days ago

The 34-year-old from West Lothian has not been seen since 7pm on Saturday night.

Missing: Patrick was last seen on Saturday. Police

A police search is underway for a missing man who has not been seen in five days.

Patrick King was last seen in Livingston at around 7pm on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has not been in touch with friends or family since and concern over his welfare his growing.

Police say it is out of character for him not to have contacted family members.

He is described as being around 5ft8 tall with a slim build and shaved head.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit, white trainers and carrying a dark rucksack.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Livingston Police Station on 101.