Man charged after cyclist dies in 'hit and run' collision

Scott Walker died in hospital after the collision in Fife on Monday night.

Scott Walker: Cyclist died in hospital. Police Scotland

A man has been charged after a cyclist died following a hit and run in Fife.

Scott Walker, 43, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in the collision on the A917 between Elie and St Monans at around 7.45pm on Monday.

A 74-year-old man has now been arrested and charged over the incident.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective chief inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: "I would once again like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Scott Walker and to thank all of those who came forward to provide us with information.

"While an arrest has been made, we remain keen to hear from any members of the public who still believe they can assist with this investigation.

"In particular, we'd like to speak with the occupants of a dark Audi car, possibly a Q3 or Q5, with roof bars, which was travelling towards Elie from St Monans around the time of the collision. We believe these individuals may have witnessed what happened, but I'd like to stress they were in no way involved in this incident.

"If you believe you have any relevant information, but have yet to contact us, please do so immediately." Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101."