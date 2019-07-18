  • STV
Husband on bus when ambulance raced to fatally injured wife

STV

Sharon Baines died after she was knocked down while out for a morning run in 2017.

Devastated: Rob Baines is heartbroken over the death of Sharon.
A devastated widower has spoken of his agony of sitting on a bus and seeing an ambulance race past - only to discover it was responding to his jogger wife who was killed by a teenage driver.

Rob Baines, 53, was already fearful for wife Sharon because moments before seeing paramedics he received a message from his son saying she had failed to come home from a morning run.

He later discovered his wife had been waiting to cross a road in Midlothian and was struck by a car that mounted the kerb.

Mr Baines said: "I was on the bus to work and got a message from my son Alistair saying Sharon hadn't come home - then an ambulance went past.

"I could see the blue lights continue ahead. I started feeling like the walls were closing in and my heart pounding in my chest.

"I tried to just stay calm so I kept messaging Alistair, but when I finally got to work I got a call from him saying the police were at our house to take us to hospital.

"I felt numb. My whole world just fell apart."

Mrs Baines was out for her daily morning jog on December 12, 2017.

CCTV footage from 6.45am showed the accountant waiting on the pavement at the junction of Melville Gate Road and Old Dalkeith Road, Dalkeith.

At that moment, driver Chloe McCole mounted the kerb in her silver Ford Fiesta - striking Mrs Baines head-on, throwing her into a metal signpost.

Mrs Baines was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later from head and neck injuries.

Nursery worker McCole - aged 19 at the time of the incident - was unable to explain why she mounted the kerb.

A police investigation found there was no adverse weather or road conditions that may have caused the collision.

There was also no evidence McCole, now 21, broke the road's 40mph limit and her mobile phone had not been used at the time of the crash.

'The consequences here were devastating - Mrs Baines lost her life and the opportunity to see her children grow up.'
Sheriff Alistair Noble

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, McCole was sentenced to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work and was banned from getting behind the wheel for 32 months after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Sheriff Alistair Noble told her: "You failed to follow an elementary rule of driving which is keeping your car on the road.

"The consequences here were devastating - Mrs Baines lost her life and the opportunity to see her children grow up.

"It is plain to me you are genuinely remorseful. Assessing all circumstances it doesn't occur to me that a custodial sentence would be appropriate here."

'This optimistic future was gone in the blink of an eye. I cannot see myself or the kids ever getting over this.'
Rob Baines

Mr and Mrs Baines first met in 1991 as serving officers in the Royal Navy.

They were married in 1996 and went on to have two children, Alistair, 19, and Megan, 21.

Responding to McCole's conviction in a statement released through Digby Brown Solicitors, Mr Baines said: "I think about how similarly aged Chloe is to my kids and how I'd feel if they were in her shoes.

"Chloe didn't set out to kill anyone that morning - I do believe she is sorry and this will no doubt affect her for the rest of her life whether she's locked up or not.

"Ultimately, my partner and friend and my children's mum has been stolen from us - Sharon and I were at a point in life when we could spend some time together.

"This optimistic future was gone in the blink of an eye. I cannot see myself or the kids ever getting over this."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.