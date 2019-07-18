  • STV
  • MySTV

World's first asteroid mining kits blast off for space tests

Jenness Mitchell

Astrobiologists from Edinburgh University developed the prototypes over a ten-year period.

International Space Station: Astronauts will test out the asteroid mining devices.
International Space Station: Astronauts will test out the asteroid mining devices. Pixabay

Astronauts are to test the world's first asteroid mining devices, in an advance that could open up a new frontier in space exploration.

Prototype kits are being sent from Edinburgh to the International Space Station to study how microscopic organisms could be used to recover minerals and metals from space rocks.

The groundbreaking study could aid efforts to establish manned settlements on distant worlds by helping develop ways to source minerals essential for survival in space.

Tests will reveal how low gravity affects bacteria's natural ability to extract useful materials - such as iron, calcium and magnesium - from rocks, researchers say.

Exploration: The biomining reactors.
Exploration: The biomining reactors. Dr Rosa Santomartino

Their findings could also help improve the process - known as biomining - which has numerous applications on Earth, including in the recovery of metals from ores.

Astrobiologists from the UK Centre for Astrobiology at Edinburgh University developed the matchbox-sized prototypes - called biomining reactors - over a ten-year period.

Eighteen of the devices will be transported to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket, which is scheduled to launch on July 21 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, US.

Upon arrival at the space station, small pieces of basalt rock - which makes up the surface of most asteroids - will be loaded into each device and submerged in bacterial solution.

Tests will be conducted in low gravity to find out how conditions on asteroids and planets such as Mars might affect the ability of bacteria to mine minerals from rocks found there.

Tests: Bacteria growing on basalt rock.
Tests: Bacteria growing on basalt rock. Dr Rosa Santomartino

The experiment will also study how microbes grow and form layers - known as biofilms - on natural surfaces in space. As well as providing insights into how low gravity affects biofilms, the findings will also improve understanding of how microbes grow on Earth.

The rocks will be sent back to Earth after the three-week experiment, to be analysed by the Edinburgh team in a lab at Stanford University.

The project is led by Edinburgh University, with the European Space Agency and the UK Space Agency. The work is funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Professor Charles Cockell, of the university's School of Physics and Astronomy, said: "This experiment will give us new fundamental insights into the behaviour of microbes in space, their applications in space exploration and how they might be used more effectively on Earth in all the myriad way that microbes affect our lives."

Dr Rosa Santomartino, who will lead the study of the rocks when they return, added: "Microbes are everywhere, and this experiment is giving us new ideas about how they grow on surfaces and how we might use them to explore space."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.