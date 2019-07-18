Racist told train passenger 'go back to your own country'

The incident took place on board a service from Edinburgh Waverley to Galashiels last Thursday.

Appeal: British Transport Police want to speak to witnesses. ScotRail Alliance

Police are hunting a racist who told a train passenger to go "back to your own country".

The man also used "racially charged swearing" during his tirade on board the 1.24pm service from Edinburgh Waverley to Galashiels on Thursday, July 11.

The incident is believed to have happened between 2pm and 2.20pm.

The man left the train at Galashiels, as did the male victim who was with his young daughter. The suspect continued to abuse the man, resulting in a scuffle.

The same man was also seen being racially abusive towards another man on the train.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence.

"They would especially like to obtain the witness account of the second man who was racially abused."

If you have any information, call 0800 40 50 40.

