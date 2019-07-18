Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted during train journey

The man put his hand on the woman's leg and touched her inappropriately.

Attack: The assault happened on board a train to Edinburgh. Pixabay

A manhunt has been launched after a young woman was sexually assaulted on a train.

The incident happened between 12.40pm and 1.40pm on board the Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh Waverley service on Saturday.

The man sat next to the woman, who is in her 20s, when it arrived at Dunfermline Town railway station in Fife.

After speaking to her, he then put his hand on her leg and touched her inappropriately.

He left after being challenged by the victim and exited the train at Haymarket.

The man - described as Asian, in his late 30s, with a dark moustache and eyebrows - was wearing neutral coloured clothing and a red cap.

Investigating officers want to speak to a man who was sitting across from the woman when the assault took place.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or knows the identity of the man.

"They would especially like to gain the witness account of a man who was sat across a table from the woman when the offence happened."

If you have any information, call 0800 40 50 40.

