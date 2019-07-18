Appeal to trace patient who vanished from hospital

William Slane, 52, was last seen at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

A patient has vanished from the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

William Slane, 52, was last seen at around 9.20am on Thursday.

After leaving the hospital on foot, it is believed he got on a bus - possibly the Citylink 900 - on Old Dalkeith Road.

Mr Slane is originally from the Wester Hailes area and has links across the city. He may have travelled to the Trinity or Granton areas.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said: "We're eager to trace William as soon as possible to ensure that he is okay.

"We believe he may have travelled to the north or west of the city and have a number of police resources actively looking to trace him in these areas.

"I'd ask any members of the public who may have seen, or spoken to William, since 9.20am this morning, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

"Equally anyone who knows of his current whereabouts should contact police as soon as possible."

