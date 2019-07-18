Pensioner in custody after cyclist dies in 'hit-and-run'

Scott Walker, 43, died in hospital after sustaining injuries on the A917 in Fife last Monday.

Fatal: Scott Walker was cycling when he was hit by a car. Police Scotland

A pensioner has been remanded in custody after a cyclist died following a suspected hit-and-run in Fife.

Scott Walker, 43, died in hospital after sustaining injuries on the A917 between Elie and St Monans at around 7.45pm on Monday, July 8.

Ian McFarlane, 74, was arrested and has been accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He has also been charged with failing to stop and report an accident, along with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

McFarlane, from Dundee, made no plea when he appeared at the city's sheriff court on Thursday afternoon.

The case has been committed for further examination.

McFarlane was remanded in custody and will be brought back to court within the next eight days.

Appeal: Detective chief inspector John Anderson. STV

Appeal for witnesses

Detective chief inspector John Anderson said: "I would once again like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Scott Walker and to thank all of those who came forward to provide us with information.

"While an arrest has been made, we remain keen to hear from any members of the public who still believe they can assist with this investigation.

"In particular, we'd like to speak with the occupants of a dark Audi car, possibly a Q3 or Q5, with roof bars, which was travelling towards Elie from St Monans around the time of the collision.

"We believe these individuals may have witnessed what happened, but I'd like to stress they were in no way involved in this incident.

"If you believe you have any relevant information, but have yet to contact us, please do so immediately."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101.

