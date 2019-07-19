  • STV
  • MySTV

Council plans for low carbon emission zones 'lacklustre' 

STV

Friends of the Earth Scotland say the plans will do little to tackle air pollution.

Plans: Low emission zones branded 'lacklustre'.
Plans: Low emission zones branded 'lacklustre'. Pixabay

Environmental campaigners have criticised Edinburgh City Council's plans to create low emission zones in the city as "lacklustre".

Friends of the Earth Scotland claims the proposals will do little to tackle air pollution and address the public health issues associated with it.

The group argues that, under the current plans, there will be no restrictions on cars in the Scottish capital in the next five years and says the local authority's draft plan risks becoming a wasted opportunity.

The council, whose public consultation on the issue closes on Sunday, said it has had a "fantastic" response to the plans.

Edinburgh City Council's draft low emission zone proposals involve a two-tier approach to address pollution levels.

One zone covering the city centre will restrict buses and HGVs from the end of 2021, with some cars restricted from the end of 2024.

A larger zone, covering the whole city, will be in place from the end of 2023 and will apply to buses, coaches, and HGVs.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1437688-drivers-face-substantial-penalties-over-low-emission-zone/ | default

Friends of the Earth Scotland is urging members of the public to have their say in the consultation and demand the council strengthens the plans.

The charity's air pollution campaigner Gavin Thomson said: "The two-tier plans could mean tourists and shoppers will be breathing cleaner air in the city centre while people in residential areas could experience more traffic and air pollution as vehicles avoid the tiny city centre zone.

"Everyone in Edinburgh has a right to breathe safe air now, yet these plans will only begin to clear the air in one part of the city. Seemingly, the council decided that some people in Edinburgh are more worthy of protection from air pollution than others.

"This lacklustre zone has been designed to achieve the bare legal minimum on diesel pollution, an objective which should have been met back in 2010. The council has opted for the slowest possible lead-in times, meaning that it will be six years before any restrictions are applied to cars.

"It looks like they have prioritised not upsetting car owners above improving tackling dirty air to the benefit of all Edinburgh's people."

'The two-tier plans could mean tourists and shoppers will be breathing cleaner air in the city centre while people in residential areas could experience more traffic and air pollution as vehicles avoid the tiny city centre zone.'
Gavin Thomson, Friends of the Earth Scotland

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener at the council, said: "Our low emission zone proposals have been developed following a great deal of analysis and modelling in close partnership with Sepa and Transport Scotland and are crucial to addressing poor air quality in Edinburgh and the significant risk it poses to human health.

"We've already had a fantastic, positive response to our consultation on these proposals.

"Plans for a city centre boundary aim to tackle the worst concentrations of air pollution in a densely populated area with the highest incidence of visitors and commuters while, on a wider scale, the city wide boundary will tackle the impact of vehicles that tend to make multiple trips and are responsible for the highest levels of pollution - buses and commercial vehicles make up two thirds of harmful emissions.

"Proposed grace periods will allow drivers to adapt to vital changes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.