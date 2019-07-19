Major clean-up after fox stranded on debris in river

Action taken over 'unsightly and unhygienic' build-up of litter and debris in Water of Leith.

Litter and debris has built up in the Water of Leith. Edinburgh City Council

A major clean-up is taking place after a build-up of debris and litter in the Water of Leith.

Calls were made for action after a fox became stranded on debris earlier this week and had to be rescued by fire crews.

Heavy rainfall last month is said to have contributed to the "unsightly and unhygienic" problem.

Edinburgh Council said it had now appointed a contractor to remove the flotsam from the water.

The work will be funded by the council and Forth Ports, which owns the docks.

Council leader Adam McVey said: "I'm sure I speak for the community when I say it's a massive relief to see the clean-up under way and I'm very glad we and Forth Ports were able to agree a plan to clear away the debris.

"The community and the local wildlife should not have had to put up with this eyesore and potential health hazard for so long, especially at the height of the summer season when this fantastic, iconic area is such a draw."

