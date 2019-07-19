Five people injured after major chlorine leak at hotel

The Leonardo Hotel in Edinburgh has been evacuated following the spillage on Friday.

Leonardo Hotel: The building has been evacuated. Google 2019

Five people have been injured after a chlorine leak next to a swimming pool at a hotel.

Emergency services were called to the Leonardo Hotel on Clermiston Road, Edinburgh, at 5.15am on Friday.

The hotel has been evacuated while five people are being treated by paramedics following the spillage in a plant room near the swimming pool.

Officers have also cordoned off an area outside the hotel while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The public are advised that we are currently in attendance along with colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service at a hotel in Clermiston Road following a reported chemical leak.

"Emergency services continue to deal with this issue and the public are advised to avoid the area for the time being as the presence of response vehicles may impact on local traffic."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The hotel has been evacuated due to a chlorine leak in the plant room.

"We are still in attendance and are venting off areas of the hotel."