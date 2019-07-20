Search launched by police in bid to find missing man
Zeke Dewfall, 55, was last seen in Morningside, Edinburgh, at 1pm on Friday.
A search has been launched to find a missing man from Edinburgh.
Zeke Dewfall was last seen in the city's Morningside at 1pm on Friday.
The 55-year-old was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and black glasses.
Mr Dewfall is white, slim, 5ft 4in, bald and has a brown beard. He also has tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.