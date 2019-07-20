Search launched by police in bid to find missing man

Zeke Dewfall, 55, was last seen in Morningside, Edinburgh, at 1pm on Friday.

Zeke Dewfall was last seen in the city's Morningside at 1pm on Friday.

The 55-year-old was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and black glasses.

Mr Dewfall is white, slim, 5ft 4in, bald and has a brown beard. He also has tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.