Man murdered during 'fight' outside football social club

A man has been murdered during an alleged fight outside a football social club.

The attack happened outside Edinburgh City FC's social club, formerly known as the Loch Inn, at 12.15am on Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was injured and later died in hospital following the incident on Lochend Road South.

The area has been cordoned off while forensic teams carry out investigations.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the death.

Chief inspector Graham Grant said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance.

"Likewise anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately."

