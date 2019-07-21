Boss pays tribute to electrician murdered outside social club

Andy McCarron, 49, died after an alleged fight at Edinburgh City FC's social club.

Andy McCarron: The electrician died in hospital.

Tributes have been paid to an electrician who was murdered outside a football social club.

Andy McCarron died after an alleged fight at Edinburgh City FC's social club, formerly known as the Loch Inn, at 12.15am on Sunday.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital following the incident on Lochend Road South.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the death.

Mr McCarron, who was an electrician, was a member of the social club, regularly attending on Saturdays.

Speaking to STV News, his boss, David Love, said he has been left devastated by the death, describing Mr McCarron as a "gentleman".

Scene: The area has been cordoned off.

He said: "I was hoping it was a sick prank and then I noticed the reports on the incident last night.

"He was a gentleman. He was an electrician and got on with his work and minded his own business.

"I'm so shocked to hear about this. I have known Andy for a few years but he had only been on my books for a few months.

"It's scary this has happened. His partner called me this morning and she is devastated.

"When I got the call this morning, I was hoping it was a sick prank to say I had been working him too hard or something but then I thought 'this is too unbelievable'.

"I have five full-time guys and they can't believe what has happened.

"Andy was a social club member and never went looking for trouble.

"We are all just devastated something like this could happen."

'I was hoping it was a sick prank and then I noticed the reports on the incident last night.' David Love

The area has been cordoned off while forensic teams carry out investigations.

Chief inspector Graham Grant said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance.

"Likewise anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately."

