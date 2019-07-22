Man facing murder charge after death outside social club

Andy McCarron died after an alleged fight at Edinburgh City FC's social club in Edinburgh.

A man has been charged with murder after a death outside a social club in Edinburgh.

Andy McCarron died after an alleged fight at Edinburgh City FC's social club, formerly known as the Loch Inn, at around 12.15am on Sunday.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital following the incident on Lochend Road South.

Police have now arrested and charged 42-year-old man over the death and he will appear at court on Monday.

A spokesman for the force said: "We can confirm that a man has now been charged following the murder of a 49-year-old man in Lochend Road South on Sunday 21st July.

"The 42-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 22nd July."

Electrician Mr McCarron was a member of the social club, regularly attending on Saturdays.

Speaking to STV News, his boss, David Love, said he has been left devastated by the death, describing Mr McCarron as a "gentleman".

